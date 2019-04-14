Thousands turn up to watch Musical Fountain Show

April 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tourism deptt to run Show in 3 shifts after technical upgradation

Owing to the overwhelming response from the locals and the tourists alike, the department of tourism has decided to run Musical Fountain and Laser Show in Dal Lake in three shifts each evening after the necessary technical upgradation which may likely be completed by 18th of April, 2019.

Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel said they were encouraged by the huge response from the locals that the department decided to run the show in three shifts each of 15 minutes duration from 7 pm every evening from next week.

Notably, the department of tourism inaugurated the laser show on trial basis on April 10 at 7:00 pm which attracted a large number of spectators.

As the news of the opening of the laser show went viral, more locals and tourists visited the venue at the back lawns of SKICC on second and the third day compelling the department to announce third shift “There will be three shifts each evening as and show resumes after necessary upgradation.”

The entry to the show has been kept free through Cheshma Shahi gate.

The laser show which came up at the cost of Rs 6 crores was sanctioned by the Ministry of Tourism GoI under Prime Minister’s Developmental Programme (PMDP) Swadesh Darshan Scheme to boost tourism.

Secretary Tourism said that the facility has been commissioned to make the city life lively and provide entertainment to the locals and also to the tourists.

"We have kept no entry fee for first 15 days to allow more people to enjoy the show," said Samphel.

Secretary Tourism said the tourism department is creating adequate infrastructure at all tourist places across J&K so that tourists, as well as locals, have a better experience while visiting the resorts.

He said SKICC is an important venue of the State government to attract MICE tourism and this additional facility will give a boost to the State's tourism sector.

Pankaj Chedda of Hazel Tours, a leading tour operator from Maharashtra, said there was a lot rush on Thursday.

"I had to manage my entry with difficulty. This is good news for us and we will sync our itineraries and tour plans for our clients according to the timings of the laser show. This added attraction in Srinagar will definitely help us sell tour packages in a more attractive way," he said.