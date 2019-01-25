Thousands trek uphill to see militant hideout

Noor-ul-HaqBaramulla, Jan 24:
Thousands of people Thursday trekked several kilometers uphill toward the gunfight site outside Binner village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in which three local Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed Wednesday afternoon.
Thousands of people including women and children visited the gunfight site in the hilly orchard area, half an hour from Binner village of Baramulla.
People from distant places of Sopore, Rafiabad and Baramulla were seen coming in their vehicles and on foot to the gunfight site since Thursday morning.
“I am from Tarzoo area of Sopore and had come to visit the gunfight site. It took me 2 hours to reach here. I boarded a bus upto Ladoora and then walked afoot and trekked the hilly orchards to see the hideout used by militants,” said Irshad Ahmad Dar of Tarzoo, Sopore.
A woman from Baramulla old town with her family trekked up the hill for 45 minutes to see the hideout where the three local LeT militants were killed.
“They were our kids. It breaks my heart upon seeing where they used to stay amid this chilly winter leaving aside every comfort,” she said.
The visitors were seen observing the underground hideout and discussing the strategy used by militants while young boys were filming the hideout and posting the footage on social media sites.
“We used to watch videos of hideouts used by militants in south Kashmir. Today I saw it with my own eyes as how militants survive in Kashmir. I travelled on foot from Khanpora area of Baramulla to this place,” said Akeel, a student by profession.
Police said the three militants seldom used to post messages on social media, making it difficult for the government forces to track them.
They said it was for the first time in recent years in north Kashmir that militants were killed inside a hideout.
Till Thursday evening, people were seen trekking up the hill toward the hideout.
The three local militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba, Suhaib Akhoon of Khanpora, Mohsin Mushtaq and Naasir Darzi of Baramulla old town were killed in the gunfight on Wednesday.