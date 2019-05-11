Thousands stranded on Sgr-Jmu highway

May 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

11,500 vehicles stranded as shooting stones hit highway

Thousands of passengers remained stranded on the Srinagar-Jammu highway for the second consecutive day after fresh landslides and shooting stones hit Ramban area of the highway on Friday.

IGP Traffic Alok Kumar told Rising Kashmir that over 11,500 vehicles were stranded on the highway.

“Three thousand vehicles are stranded on the stretch of Chenab valley and around 3500 vehicles including 300 oil tankers are stranded on the Udhampur stretch of the highway. Besides, over 5000 vehicles from Kashmir side are stranded near Qazigund stretch,” he said.

Kumar said the condition of the highway was bad due to landslides.

“Thousands of vehicles are already stranded at Nagrota, Nashri Tunnel and other stretches of highway. So, on Saturday, people from Kashmir should travel from Mughal road to reach Jammu,” he said.

Kumar said thousands of passenger vehicles including the trucks carrying essentials and oil tankers were still stranded on the highway.

He said due to landslides and continuous shooting stones, especially at the Ramban stretch, the highway was closed for the second consecutive day on Friday.

“If there will be no more landslides we will allow only stranded vehicles on Saturday. The NHAI and Border Roads Organisation have been pressed into the service and they were on job to clear debris of landslides,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in Jammu Kashmir for the next six days.

“There will be a light to moderate rainfall from May 11 to 16. The weather will be cloudy and most likely light rainfall will occur,” Deputy Director, MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad told Rising Kashmir.

“Rains are expected at scattered and isolated places in Jammu and Ladakh division during this time,” he said.

