Thousands participated in funeral prayers of slain militants in Pulwama

Javid SofiPulwama
Thousands of people on Friday participated in the funeral prayers of two slain militants, Firdous and Shahid, in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Firdous Ahmad Mir S/O Mohammed Yusuf Mir, resident of Maspuna village of Pulwama and Shahid Bashir Malik S/O Bashir Ahmad Malik, resident of Kawni village of Awantipora, were among six militants killed in an encounter with government forces on Friday at Satkipora area of Bijbehra.
Witnesses from Maspina said that a large number of people from different villages of Pulwama turned up in the funeral prayers of slain militant at Maspuna and raised pro-freedom and anti-Indian slogans.
Witnesses said five rounds of back to back funerals were held for the slain militants.
Firdous joined militant ranks on 15 May in 2017 and worked as a mason before joining militant ranks.
Police said that he was involved in a number of attacks on government forces.