Thousands participate in Sopore militant’s funeral

Noor ul HaqSopore
Thousands of people Wednesday participated in funeral prayers of a local Lashkar-e-Toiba militant, who was killed along with his Pakistani associate in a gunfight with Government forces at Tujjar area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Reports said thousands of people from Tujjar and its adjacent areas gathered at the house of slain local militant, Abdul Majeed Mir son of Bashir Ahmad Mir at Tujjar in Sopore and participated in the funeral prayers this morning.
The body of deceased Mir was handed over to his family on Tuesday evening. He was buried in local martyrs’ graveyard on Wednesday morning amid Pro Pakistan and anti-India slogans.
Mir and his Pakistani associate were killed in a fierce gunfight with Government forces at Tujjar on Tuesday.
Police said the duo were associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit and Maaz was the top commander of the outfit in North Kashmir.
Meanwhile, a complete shutdown is being observed in parts of Zainageer against the militant killings.
Authorities in Sopore had ordered closure of all educational institutions in the subdivison following the militant killings in Tujjar area for precautionary measures. Mobile internet has also been blocked in the area.