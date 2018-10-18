About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Thousands participate in slain Padgampora militant's funeral

Published at October 18, 2018 11:48 AM 0Comment(s)1758views


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Despite restrictions thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of slain militant Showkat Ahmad Bhat at Padgampora village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

Local residents said that government forces had sealed all roads leading to Padgampora village to prevent people from participating in funeral of the slain militant.

They added that barricades were erracted on Awantipora -Pulwama road near padgampora bridge and Malangpora.

However, despite restrictions thousands from Padgampora and it's adjoining areas participated in the funeral of the slain militant.

Locals said that two rounds of funeral prayers were held for the slain militant before he was laid to rest amid massive pro-freedom slogans.

Slain Bhat, a pharmacy graduate from University of Kashmir, was killed in a brief gunfight with government forces on Wednesday night in Kakapora area of Pulwama district.

He had joined militant ranks a couple of weeks ago.

 

