Thousands participate in funeral prayers of slain militants in Pulwama

Published at February 01, 2019


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Despite inclement weather thousands of people participated in funeral prayers of two slain militants at Drabgam and Arihal villages of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday.

Witnesses said that five rounds of funeral prayers were held for slain militant, Shahid Baba at Drabgam and two rounds of funeral for Anayat Abdullah at Arihal.

They said that both slain militants would be laid to rest after Friday congregational prayers.

Baba and Ahmad were killed in a gunfight with forces at Drabgam on Friday.

 

(Representional picture)

