Thousands participate in funeral prayers of slain militants

Shafat MirKulgam:
A sea of people turned up at twin localities of Hawura and Khudwani in Kulgam district to pay homage to the slain militant duo.
Altaf Ahmed Allai, the senior commander had been active with Hizb outfit since a decade now and was the most wanted militant in the region. The father of Altaf, Ghulam Mohammad Allai, had been killed while crossing the line of control, way back in 1992, after receiving the arms training on the other side of LOC. Atlaf’s associate, Umar Rashid Wani, 21, had joined the militant ranks only three months back.
Funeral prayers of Altaf were offered in the ground of Government High School Hawura, in which the joint funeral was held for three slain civilians who were killed in forces firing on 7th July this year. The slain civilians included Shakir Ahmad (22), Irshad Majid (20) and Andleeb Jan (16).
Today, thousands again turned up here from as far as Shopian and Pulwama to participate in the last rites of Hizb’s Divisional Commander, Altaf Ahmad Allai alias Altaf Kachroo. More than a dozen militants also appeared at the funeral in separate groups and offered the gun salute to their fallen commander.
In Khudwani, thousands also participated in the funeral of Umar Rashid, which was held inside the public park at Khudwani main market. Three militants also joined the gathering of mourners who gave a gun salute.
The faces of both the slain militants had been charred beyond recognition, while the bodies of both of them had burnt partially.