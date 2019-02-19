Thousands participate in funeral of slain militant, civilian in Pulwama

I
I
Javid SofiPulwama
Thousands of people Tuesday participated in the funeral of Jaish-e-Mohammad militant who was killed in a gunfight with forces at Pinglena village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.
Witnesses said thousands of people thronged in Pinglena to participate in the funeral prayers of the slain militant Hilal Ahmad Naikoo.
On Monday Naikoo was killed along with his two Pakistani associates in an 18-hour long fierce gunfight with the forces at Pinglena.
Four Army men including a major rank officer and a policeman and a civilian were also killed during the gunfight, while nine other forces’ personnel were injured.
Meanwhile, the thousands of people also took part in the funeral of the slain civilian Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat.
Witnesses said multiple rounds of funeral prayers were held for slain militant and civilian.
(Representational picture)