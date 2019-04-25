Thousands participate in funeral of slain Anantnag militants

April 25, 2019 | Shafat Mir

Thousands of people Thursday participated in the funeral prayers of two militants who were killed in a gunfight with government forces in south Kashmir's Bijbehara town.

Witnesses said people from different areas of Anantnag district thronged at SK Colony in Anantnag to participate in the funeral of slain militant Burhan Ahmad Ganie.

Multiple funeral prayers were held for slain Burhan and later was burried amid pro-freedom slogans, they said.

Similarly, large number of people offered funeral prayers for another slain militant Safdar Amin at Zirpora in Bijbehara.