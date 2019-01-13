Thousands participate in funeral of Al Badr commander Zeenat-ul-Islam, his aide

Javid SofiShopian
Thousands of people on Sunday participated in the funeral prayers of slain militant commander, Zeenat-ul-Islam at Sugan village of South Kashmir's Shopian district.
Eyewitnesses said that amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans five rounds of funeral prayers were held for Zeenat so far in which a large number of people took part.
They said that people from different areas are still pouring to attend funeral prayers for the slain Al Badr commander.
Four rounds of funeral prayers were also held for Zeenat's aide, Shakeel Ahmad Dar at Chilli Pora village of Shopian.
On Saturday two militants, including top commander Zeenat-ul-Islam and his aide were killed in an encounter, which ensued when government forces launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Yaripora in Kulgam.