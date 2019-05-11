Thousands of streetlights defunct in Srinagar, SMC Mayor

May 11, 2019 | Agencies

Thousands of streetlight in the summer capital are defunct and Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has expressed its inability to repair them in the absence of electric division.

The defunct streetlights are badly affecting the movement of people, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan when people go to mosques for morning and late evening prayers.

Mayor of SMC Junaid Azim Mattu said thousands of defunct streetlights in the city needs immediate repair. He said he has reiterated the demand for an electric division in the SMC to cope with repairing these defunct streetlights.