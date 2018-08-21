Thousands of JK youth aspire to join Army: CIDS

Lt Dua says only some youth misguided
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Aug 20:
Chief of the Integrated Defence Staff (CIDS) to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Indian Armed Forces, Lt Gen Satish Dua Monday said some youth were “misguided” while thousands aspire to join Army in Jammu Kashmir.
“It is true that some of our youth in Kashmir are misguided and are on the wrong path. We hope they will get back to the mainstream soon. But, youth joining Army is another face of J&K. If everybody is so alienated, then why do we have youth coming in huge numbers?” Lt Gen Dua told reporters at Bana Singh Parade Ground at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) regimental centre, Srinagar.
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the 115th passing out-cum-attestation parade of 215 fresh JAKLI recruits.
Dua, a former General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Army’s strategic Chinar Corps and known for his expertise in anti-militancy operations, reviewed the parade and said thousands of youth were turning up for the recruitment in the Army against just few hundred vacancies.
“Today, as you see, 215 recruits passed out the course, which is approximately the same in every course. However, when there is a rally thousands of youth turn up for recruitment against just a few hundred vacancies. These youth also belong to J&K,” he said. “We must understand that there are some misguided elements but there is also this sentiment that we get to see from the youth of the State.”
JAKLI came into existence in 1948 and only youth from J&K are recruited in the regiment.
Currently, some 20,000 personnel are working in JAKLI in various ranks, while 22,000 personnel have already retired from the service.
On the situation along the Line of Control, Lt Gen Dua said there was an improvement in the overall situation in this summer.
“From all aspects - militants attacks, gunfights and stone pelting - things are under control compared to the previous years. These incidents have not ended but have come down to a large extent this year,” he told Rising Kashmir.
“Efforts are on from government and I hope the situation will improve,” Lt Gen Dua said.
An affiliation ceremony between JAKLI regiment centre and Indian Naval Ship (INS) Kochi, Kerala and between JAKLI Regimental centre and 51 Squadron Air Force, Srinagar was held.
The ceremony was attended by Vice Admiral Girish Luthra, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Western Naval Command, Lt Gen Satish Dua, CISC and Colonel of the JAKLI Regiment, Lt Gen AK Bhatt, GoC 15 Corps, Rear Admiral MA Hampiholi, Flag officer Commanding Western Fleet and Air Vice Marshal Sanjay Nimesh, Air officer Commanding J&K and numerous other tri-services military bigwigs.
Terming the day as historic, Luthra said it was for the first time that affiliation between INS Kochi and JAKLI had taken place outside a naval base.
“This first step is going to strengthen our joint-menship and working together,” he said.
With the affiliation between the two services, JAKLI personnel now can get a chance to visit and sail in ships, while personnel from INS Kochi can visit various on and off locations and learn about the function of JAKLI battalions.
“This will promote better understanding and synergy between the two services,” said Luthra.
INS Kochi is the second ship of the indigenously designed and constructed Kolkata class guided missile Destroyers built by the Mazagon Dock Ltd at Mumbai.
The ship is named after the vibrant port city of Kochi, Kerala and is packed with state of the art weapons and sensors.
Earlier, JAKLI was affiliated to INS Ganga which got decommissioned in March 2018. To continue with tradition of bonhomie and sharing of mutual understanding for culture and combat potential, Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson, Rajesh Kalia said the need was felt to identify a Naval Combat Unit.
“Both JAKLI (which raised itself) and INS Kochi are indigenous, indeed ‘Kashmir se Kanyakumari Tak’ we sail together and defend the nation,” he said.
Meanwhile, 51 Squadron Air Force, Srinagar also has been affiliated with the JAKLI Regimental Training Centre.
The affiliation between 51 Squadron Air Force and JAKLI was to foster greater understanding of each other’s combat potential and inculcate a greater synergy and bonhomie amongst all ranks, Kalia said.
During operation megh rahat in August 2014, JAKLI Regimental Centre and 51 Squadron Air Force were jointly deployed in Kashmir for flood relief operations, he said.
“Together they evacuated thousands of people to safety and provided them relief and assistance. The success of operation megh rahat was solely attributable to focused, well planned and joint effort by both the services,” Kalia said.
Lt Gen Dua said the affiliation between the three forces was an example of cooperation between them.
He said Indian Navy has no role in anti-militancy operation except MARCOS, while the Indian Air Force had a role to play in Kashmir as it was involved in the same security situation in Kashmir.
Lt Gen Dua said the affiliation would help give experience to JAKLI personnel when they sail in ships.
“Affiliation with the Indian Navy is to increase our inter-operate abilities if we have to operate together but it is not for anti-militancy operations in J&K,” he told Rising Kashmir.
“With the Air Force station in Srinagar, we are facing the same security challenges and where we cooperate in the same security paradigm in the Valley,” Lt Gen Dua said.
