About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Thousands evacuated after 5.8-magnitude quake hits Tibet

Published at December 24, 2018 03:38 PM 0Comment(s)891views


Thousands evacuated after 5.8-magnitude quake hits Tibet

Press Trust of India

Beijing

More than 2,100 people were evacuated on Monday after a 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolted China's Tibet Autonomous Region.

No casualty has been reported so far in the quake which hit the Xaitongmoin County in the city of Xigaze at 3:32 am (local time)

The quake struck at a depth of 8 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre.

Investigators have found cracks in some rural houses and damage on some live-stock sheds in the county, according to the county's publicity department.

The local authorities have prepared tents, quilts, coats and medical supplies for the affected people.

Traffic and telecommunications in the region have remained undisturbed, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top