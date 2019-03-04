About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Thousands attended funeral prayers of slain LeT militant in Sopore

Noor ul Haq

Sopore

At least two rounds of funeral prayers were held for slain Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Ishfaq Majid Mir at his ancestral village Brath Kalan area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla on Monday.

Ishfaq was killed along with an associate in a 3-day long gunfight with the government forces at Babagund village of Langate that also left five forces’ personnel dead.

Eyewitness said that thousands of people from Brath Kalan, Gund Brath, Bomai and adjacent villages assembled at native village of slain Lashkar militant and participated in funeral prayers.

The slain militant was laid to rest at martyrs graveyard at Brath Kalan amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.

Locals said that to accommodate huge rush of mourners, two rounds of funeral prayers were held for slain militant.

Police said that the body of Ishfaq was handed over to his family around 11pm last night.

 

