April 30, 2019 | Agencies

Thousands attend Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Dawood in Srinagar

 

Thousands of devotees, including women and children, attended the night-long prayers on the occasion of Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Dawood Batmaloo in the summer capital, Srinagar.

People from all parts of Kashmir valley joined the night-long prayers at the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Dawood at Batmaloo, where authorities had made all arrangements, including water, electricity and security for the devotees.

[Representational Pic]

