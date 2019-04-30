Thousands attend Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Dawood in Srinagar

April 30, 2019 | Agencies

Thousands of devotees, including women and children, attended the night-long prayers on the occasion of Urs of Hazrat Sheikh Dawood Batmaloo in the summer capital, Srinagar.

People from all parts of Kashmir valley joined the night-long prayers at the shrine of Hazrat Sheikh Dawood at Batmaloo, where authorities had made all arrangements, including water, electricity and security for the devotees.

[Representational Pic]