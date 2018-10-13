About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Thousands attend slain militant's funeral in Pulwama village

Published at October 13, 2018 11:27 AM


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Thousands of people Saturday participated in the funeral prayers of slain Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant, Shabir Ahmad Dar who was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Samboora village of Pulwama district.

Eyewitnesses said that despite restrictions thousands of people thronged the village to participate in the funeral of slain militant.

They said amid massive pro-freedom slogans, three rounds of funeral prayers were held for the deceased militant.

Shabir was killed in a gunfight at Babgund area of Pulwama on Friday night.

The body was handed over to his family for last rites.

 

(Representational picture)

