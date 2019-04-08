Thousands attend Rahil’s funeral in Ganderbal

April 08, 2019 | Umar Raina

Thousands of people on Sunday morning attended the funeral procession of a militant Rahil Rashid Sheikh at Nunar, Ganderbal, killed in an encounter with government forces in Watripora Imam Sahib area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

to sources Rahil Rashid Sheikh s/o Abdul Rashid Sheikh resident of Nunner Ganderbal who joined militant ranks just three days before was killed in a brief shootout along with his associate on Saturday.

clashes also erupted in the town between youth and government forces, however, no loss of life and injuries were reported in the clashes.

family member of Rahil said that after completed his B-Tech degree at Rohtak College of Engineering at Haryana he joined a Chandigarh college for M-Tech.

source said that Rahil was a good student. The family said that they don't know about his joining militancy. A family member said that they were “shocked” when they saw a photograph of Rahil on social media that confirmed his killing along with his associate in an encounter in Shopian district.

, a complete shutdown was observed in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district over the killing while authorities placed restrictions.