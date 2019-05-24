Thousands attend multiple funerals for slain militant Zakir Moosa

May 24, 2019 | Javid Sofi

Thousands of people Friday participated in the funeral prayers of slain militant commander Zakir Moosa who was killed in a gunfight with the government forces in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday night.

Witnesses said thousands of people from various villages of Tral and Pulwama thronged to Noorpora, the native village of Moosa, to participate in the funeral prayers of the slain militant commander.

Moosa, the chief of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, a group affiliated with Al-Qaeda, was killed in a gunfight with government forces at Dadsara village in Tral on Thursday night.

Witnesses said around 15000 people participated in four rounds of funerals held for Moosa so far while people continue to pour in the village.

Picture--Farooq Javid, Rising Kashmir