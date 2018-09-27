Thousands attend LeT militant’s funeral

Noor ul HaqSopore, Sep 26:
Thousands of people Wednesday participated in funeral prayers of a local Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant, who was killed along with his Pakistani associate in a gunfight with the government forces at Tujjar area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
Thousands of people from Tujjar and its adjacent areas gathered at the house of slain local militant, Abdul Majeed Mir, son of Bashir Ahmad Mir at Tujjar in Sopore and participated in the funeral prayers Wednesday morning.
The body of the deceased Mir was handed over to his family on Tuesday evening.
He was buried in local martyrs’ graveyard Wednesday morning amid pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.
Mir and his Pakistani associate were killed in a fierce gunfight with the government forces at Tujjar on Tuesday.
Police said the duo was associated with Lashkar-e-Toiba militant outfit and the Pakistani militant Abu Maaz was the top commander of the outfit in north Kashmir.
Police in a statement said Abu Maaz of Pakistani origin had a long history of criminal records since 2015.
They said Maaz was involved in a series of crimes in the area particularly in Sopore and Handwara and was also involved in several attacks on the government forces and killings of civilians in the area.
“Several cases were lodged against Maaz including firing on a civilian Tymur Ahmad Lone, son of Thagund, Rafiabad on September 9, 2015 (FIR No 55/2015 of Police Station Dangiwacha), killing of Fayaz Ahmad Rather of Saidpora, Rafiabad on July 29, 2016 (FIR No 2838/2016 of Police Station Sopore) and lobbying grenade near TP Bank Sopore in which four policemen were injured (FIR No 143/2017 of Police Station Sopore), killing Arif Maqbool Sofi of Wahipora Handwara (FIR No 02/2018 of Police Station Bomai), killing of Muhammad Ashraf Mir of Harwan (FIR No 37/2018 of Police Station Bomai), attack on PP Langate (FIR No 376/2016 of Police Station Handwara), attack on Army convoy at Langate in which two Army men were injured (FIR No 353/2016 of Police Station Handwara), attack on BSF convoy at Udipora Langate in two BSF Jawans got injured (FIR No 438/2016 of Police Station Handwara), militant attack on Army party at Hajin Handwara in which one Army officer got killed (FIR No 05/2017 of Police Station Kralgund), attack on SPO Muhammad Altaf Khan, son of Ghulam Ahmad of Hajin Handwara (FIR No 63/2017 of Police Station Kralgund) and killing of civilian Ghulam Nabi Khawaja, son of Abdul Rahim of Kralgund Handwara (FIR No 103/2017 of Police Station Kralgund).”
Meanwhile, a complete shutdown was observed in parts of Zainageer against the militant killings.
Authorities in Sopore had ordered closure of all educational institutions in the subdivision following the militant killings in Tujjar area for precautionary measures.