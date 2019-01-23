Thousands attend funerals of slain militants in Shopian, Pulwama

Javid SofiShopian
Thousands of people attended the funerals of six slain militants in South Kashmir’s Shopian and Pulwama districts on Wednesday.
Chairman Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Shah Geelani telephonically addressed the mourners at Dragged village in Shopian and paid rich tribute to slain militant Shamshul Haq Mengno.
Geelani told mourners that Mengnoo belonged well to a well off family and sacrificed his life and bright career for freedom of Kashmir, said a witness.
The top separatist leader asked people “not to let go his sacrifice in vain and resist illegal occupation of Kashmir by India.”
Mengnoo had dropped his BUMS degree to join militant ranks in May of 2018.
Witnesses said four rounds of funeral prayers were held for him till last reports came in.
In neighbouring Chidipora and Heff villages, four each rounds of funeral prayers were held for slain militants Amir Ahmad Bhat and Shoib Shab.
At Nazimpora village of Shopian, three rounds of funeral prayers were held for slain militant Syed Rubaan. While six rounds of funeral prayers were held for Sabzar Ahmad and Tawseef Ahmad at Lassipora and Nowpora Payeen villages of Pulwama district.
Rubaan, Tawseef and Sabzar were killed in a gunfight at Hapatnar area of Budgam on Monday. Mengnoo, Shoaib Shah and Amir were killed in a gunfight at Shirmaal village of Shopian on Tuesday.
