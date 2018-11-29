Thousands attend funerals of slain militants in Pulwama

Javid SofiPulwama
Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of two slain militants who were killed in a predawn gunfight with government forces at Sharshali village of Awantipora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday.
Eyewitnesses said that three rounds of funeral prayers were held for slain militant, Adnan Ahmad Lone, at Brubanduna village of Pulwama. The funeral was on till last reports came in.
Adil as per police reports was category a militant and was active from last three years.
Six rounds of funeral prayers were held for another slain militant, Adil Bilal Bhat at Malangpora village in which a large number of people participated.
Eyewitnesses said that one more round of funeral was in progress when the report was being filed.
(Representational picture)