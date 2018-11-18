Thousands attend funerals of slain local militants in Pulwama, Shopian

Javid SofiPulwama
Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of slain militants who were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Reborn Village of South Kaahmir's Shopian district.
Eyewitnesses said that despite restrictions thousands of people turned up in the funeral of slain militant Yawar Ahmad Wani at Bhatnoor village of Pulwama.
They said barricades were erreccted by government forces on roads leading to Bhatnoor.
However, amid pro -freedom and anti-Indian slogans people managed to reach to the village.
Witneases said several rounds of funeral prayers were also held for slain militant Nawaz Ahmad at Rebon village of Shopian.
They said that five rounds of funeral prayers were offered for the slain militant in which large number of people took part so far.
Theslain militants of Al-Badar outfit were killed by goverment forces at Rebon village in Shopian district in a pre-dawn gunfight.
Nawaz is said to have joined militant ranks in June and Yawar in August of this year.