Thousands attend funeral prayers of slain militants

Pampore observes shutdown, five hit by pellets during clashes
Javid SofiPampore, Nov 01:
Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in gunfight with forces in Zangoo area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of slain LeT militant Mohamed Amin Mir at Drangabal Pampore in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Amin’s body was then taken to ancestral graveyard in Kadlabal for burial in a procession amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
The mourners clashed with forces after the burial near SDH Pampore during which youth pelted stones and forces fired teargas shells.
The clashes continued for sometime and then subsided.
Eyewitnesses said the body of slain militant was mutilated beyond recognition.
A spontaneous shutdown was observed in the Pampore town after news about Amin's killing spread.
Youth took to the streets and chanted pro-freedom and pro-Pakistan slogans. The protestors blocked Srinagar-Jammu highway.
The protesting youth pelted stones on force personnel, who retailed by firing teargas canisters and pellets.
The clashes continued till evening.
At least six persons were injured in the day-long clashes and referred to nearby hospital.
Of the six injured, five had pellet injuries.
“They were discharged after treatment,” a doctor said.
He said a woman was also treated for injuries. “She was hit by stone”.
Before joining militancy, Amin was distributing Khyber Milk products to vendors in Pampers town.
He had gone missing from home on July 29 this year.
Amin had announced joining militant ranks on August 2 by releasing a gun wielding photograph on social media.
His joining militancy came as a shock to his family members, who were preparing to get him married.
Mir, an orphan from both sides, was engaged with a cousin and was scheduled to get married in a couple of weeks before he went missing to join militant ranks.
His family made an emotional appeal to him to return home.
Amin returned after three months but dead leaving his family members in wails and cries.
Meanwhile, thousands of people also participated in funeral prayers of Mukhtar Ahmad in Arizal village of Budgam amidst chanting of pro-freedom and anti-India slogans.
The deceased militant was later laid to rest at his native village.
The parts of Budgam observed shutdown today against the killing of two militants in gunfight with forces.