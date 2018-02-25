Thousands attend funeral prayer of Jamaat leader in Kulgam

Mohammad AshrafKulgam
Thousands of people attended the funeral prayers of veteran Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) leader Abdul Salam Kumar on Sunday.
Abdul Salam, 76, passed away on Sunday morning after brief illness. He was a resident of Redwani area of district Kulgam.
Nazir Ahmad Raina led his funeral prayers.
Ameeri Zila (District President) JeI Kulgam and Jamaat spokesman Advocate Zahid Ali also participated in the funeral prayers.
Advocate Zahid Ali told Rising Kashmir that Kumar faced many trials and tribulation throughout his life.
“Salam Sahab spent his entire life for the cause of Islam. He also faced many trials and tribulations and number of times he was detained in various jails across Kashmir valley.
"In 1979, his house was burnt by the NC cadre and was terminated from government services,” Zahid Ali told Rising Kashmir.
0 Comment(s)