Thousands attend funeral of veteran PaK leader Sardar Khalid Ibrahim

Srinagar:
Thousands of people on Monday participated in the funeral prayers of veteran Kashmiri leader and chief of Jammu Kashmir Peoples Party (JKPP) Sardar Khalid Ibrahim who passed away Sunday morning in Islamabad.
Reports said that thousands of people from different walks of life, including Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK), President, Sardar Masood Khan, acting PaK Prime Minister, Chaudhry Tariq Farooq, participated in his funeral prayers held at Kot Matay Khan village of Rawalakot district. The body of Khalid reached Rawalakot in a caravan of hundreds of vehicles from Islamabad. He died of brain haemorrhage on Sunday, plunging his family and friends into gloom. He was 71. Reports said that Khalid was buried next to his father Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan, who was founding president of PaK and served as president of the state for four times.