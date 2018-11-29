About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Thousands attend funeral of slain Sopore militant, shutdown in town

Published at November 29, 2018 11:44 AM 0Comment(s)729views


Noor ul Haq  

Sopore

Thousands of people Thursday participated in the funeral prayers of slain Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) militant Mehraj-ud-Din Khan in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Mehraj alias Maroof was killed in Chattergam area of Budgam along with top LeT commander Naveed Jatt on Wednesday. 

Reports said that thousands of people assembled at Iqbal market Sopore on Thursday morning and offered funeral prayers of slain militant amid pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. 

Eyewitness said that government forces deployed in the area fired tear gas shells towards the mourners during the funeral prayers of slain militant. 

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown is being observed in the town against the killing of LeT militant. 

Internet services on mobile phones has also been suspended in Sopore while authorities have ordered closure of Higher Secondary Schools and Colleges in the town as a precautionary measure. 

 

(Representational picture)

