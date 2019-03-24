Thousands attend funeral of slain Sopore militant

March 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of slain militant, Tahir Ahmad Dar at Wapora village of Sopore area in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district last night.

Dar and his associate, believed to be a non-local, were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Warpora area of Sopore on Friday and their bodies were recovered on Saturday.

The slain duo were associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) outfit.

According to reports thousands of people assembled at Warpora and took part in funeral prayers of the slain militant.

Dar was laid to rest at a local martyrs' graveyard, witnesses said.

(Representational picture)