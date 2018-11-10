About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Thousands attend funeral of slain Pulwama militants, shutdown in town

Published at November 10, 2018 11:50 AM 0Comment(s)1191views


Thousands attend funeral of slain Pulwama militants, shutdown in town

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of slain militants who were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Tikuna village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.

Witnesses said thousands of people attend the funeral of slain militants Liyaqat Muneer Waniat Bellov village and Wajid Ahmad of Babhara village amid pro-freedom and anti-Indian slogans.

Liyaqat and Wajid were killed in a gunfight with forces at Tikuna.

Meanwhile, a spontaneous shutdown is being observed in Pulwama against the militant killings.

 

(Representional picture)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top