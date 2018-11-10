Thousands attend funeral of slain Pulwama militants, shutdown in town

Javid SofiPulwama
Thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of slain militants who were killed in a gunfight with government forces at Tikuna village in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.
Witnesses said thousands of people attend the funeral of slain militants Liyaqat Muneer Waniat Bellov village and Wajid Ahmad of Babhara village amid pro-freedom and anti-Indian slogans.
Liyaqat and Wajid were killed in a gunfight with forces at Tikuna.
Meanwhile, a spontaneous shutdown is being observed in Pulwama against the militant killings.
(Representional picture)