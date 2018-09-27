Thousands attend funeral of slain Pulwama militant who had deserted police

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
One of the two militants killed in a gunfight with forces at Panzan village of Chadoora in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district had deserted police few months ago.
“Irfan Ahmad Dar resident of Kakapora Pulwama was working as Special Police Officer (SPO) and he had deserted a couple of months ago,” Police spokesman said.
Reports said the slain militant was posted at police station Pampore before joining militancy.
Dar was killed along with his associate Sheeraz Ahmad Bhat resident of Kralwari Chadoora in a gunfight with Governmnet forces at Panzan village on Thusrday.
Police said militants had fired on a search party from a Mosque and subsequently area was taken into cordon.
“The local Auqaf Committee was engaged to convince the militants to come out. The militants were also asked to come out. However, they turned down the offer and consequently the operation had to be carried out in a deliberate manner keeping intact the sanctity of the Mosque,’ Police spokesman said.
He said an armed forces person also was injured during the gunfight.
Meanwhile, thousands of people participated in the funeral prayers of Dar at his native village of Lulipora in Pulwama district.