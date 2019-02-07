Thousands attend funeral of slain Pulwama militant

Javid SofiPulwama
Thousands of people participated in funeral prayers of slain militant, Irfan Ahmad Sheikh at Chakoora village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.
Eyewitnesses said that people braced heavy snow and thronged Chakoora to attend the funeral prayers of slain Irfan.
They said four rounds of funerals prayers were held for the slain militant, who was killed in a brief gunfight with forces at Chakoora on Wednesday.
Irfan had joined militant ranks on November 5 in 2017 and was category B militant in police records, involved in many attacks on forces' establishments.