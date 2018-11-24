Thousands attend funeral of slain Kulgam girl

Shafat MirAnantnag
Thousands of people Saturday participated in the funeral prayers of Muskan Jan, who was injured during a “cross fire” between militants and Army at Khudwani area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
Reports said thousands of people participated in her funeral prayers while chanting pro freedom and anti India slogans. She was then laid to rest at an ancestral graveyard at Wanigung, Qaimoh.
Muskaan Jan, daughter of Gh Nabi Wani, a resident of Wanigund Qaimoh had gone into coma after she received firearm injured in head during an exchange of fire after militants attacked an Army camp at Kahudwani on Thusrday.
The teenage girl was undergoing treatment at SKIMS, Soura, where she succumbed to her injuries on Saturday morning.
(Representational picture)