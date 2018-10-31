Thousands attend funeral of slain Handoora militant, shutdown in Tral

Javid SofiPulwama
Thousands of people Wednesday participated in the funeral prayer for slain local militant at Handoora area of Tral in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
Reports said three rounds of funeral prayers were held for slain militant, Showket Ahmad Khan, at Handoora from 9:00 am till 10:10 am.
Showket was killed along with his Pakistani associate, Mohammed Usman at Chaankiteer village of Tral on Tuesday evening.
Police said that they were part of a snipper group which carried out multiple attacks in Tral, Pulwama and Srinagar outskirts.
Usman, who is nephew of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, was deputy operational chief of the snipper squad in Kashmir, as per reports.
Meanwhile, a shutdown is being observed in Tral area against the militant killings.
(Representional picture)