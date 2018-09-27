Thousands attend funeral of slain Asif, militants offer gun salute

Shafat MirAnantnag
Thousands converged at Verinag town to pay homage to slain militant, Asif Malik, who was killed in a brief exchange of gunfire between the government forces and militants at Gasipora locality in Dooru area of Anantnag district.
As per eyewitnesses, two armed gunmen also appeared at Busstand Verinag gave a gun salute to their fallen associate, while the funeral prayers were offered twice to accommodate a huge rush of people.
Meanwhile, a strict shutdown is being observed in Verinag and Dooru townships while a partial shutdown is also being observed in Anantnag town. Mobile internet continues to remain shut since early morning after the gunfight.