Thousands attend funeral of Jaish militant, civilian

Javid SofiPulwama, Feb 19:
Thousands of people Tuesday participated in funeral of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militant, who was killed in a gunfight with forces at Pinglena village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Monday.
Thousands of people thronged the Pinglena village to participate in the funeral prayers of the Jaish militant Hilal Ahmad Naikoo, who alongwith two other Jaish militants was killed in the gunfight with forces yesterday. Four army men including a Major, a policeman and a civilian were also killed.
Hilal had joined militant ranks on May 27 in 2018. He was a graduate with a diploma in paramedics.
The mourners chanted pro-Pakistan and pro-freedom slogans. Later, body of Hilal was laid to rest in the graveyard at his native village.
Thousands of people also took part in funeral of deceased civilian Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Sultan Bhat.
Multiple rounds of funeral prayers were held the deceased civilian.
Nusrat, wife of deceased civilian, said she was asleep in her house on Sunday night along with her husband and two children.
“A neighbour informed us that a CASO had been launched by forces," she said adding after five minutes they were asked to come out of the house.
She said troops conducted searches in their house and found nothing.
“Afterwards my husband was asked by the forces to accompany them for conducting searches in neighbouring houses,” she said.
"We were asked to go inside our house and my husband was taken out in an alley in the neighborhood. Within six minutes of their leaving the courtyard, I heard rattle of gunshots," she said adding she didn't know what happened to her husband and how he was killed.
“We were taken to a room in a neighbour's house and the room was locked from outside. I was told that my husband suffered a leg injury. It was only on Monday evening that I came to know that killing of my husband, " Nusrat said.
The deceased was dealing with kiryana and cloth.
A shutdown was observed in Pulwama on Tuesday against the militant and civilian killings.