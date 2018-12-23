Thousands attend funeral of 4 militants in Dadsara village

Javid SofiPulwama, Dec 22:
On Saturday afternoon, a sea of people turned in Dadsara village of Tral in Pulwama district after four local militants of the village were among six militants killed in encounter with forces at Arampora, Awantipora.
Two of the four deceased militants, Umer Ramzan Mir and Rouf Ahmad Mir had joined militant ranks on November 7 this year and were killed together on the same day today. They were buried in same graveyard side by side.
A highly emotional scene was witnessed when thousands of people from far and near villages including men and women, young and old turned up in a ground in front of Syed Akbar-ud-Din shrine, where bodies of all the deceased militants were kept.
The multiple funeral prayers were offered for the four deceased militants, who were later buried in martyr’s graveyard adjacent to the shrine.
Rouf belongs to a poor family and his father is basket weaver. He is survived by an elder brother besides parents.
Umer is survived by two younger brothers besides parents. He had schooling upto 10th standard.
Another deceased militant Nadeem Ahmad Sofi was raised by his maternal grandparents and had lost his mother (a divorcee) some years ago.
Local residents said he had joined militant ranks on April 22 this year after being questioned frequently by forces. He is survived by a younger brother.
Rasik had joined militant ranks on August 25, 2016 after facing frequent detention on charges of stone pelting, locals said.
He was a graduate and category-A militant.
People were seen visiting the house of all four deceased militants in same lane of Mir Mohallah of Dadsara.