Thousands attend funeral of 3 LeT militants in Baramulla

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Jan 24:
Amid a complete shutdown and security restrictions, thousands of people in Baramulla on Thursday participated in funeral prayers of three local Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in gunfight with forces at Binner area of the district yesterday.
Top Lashkar militant Suhaib Farooq Akhoon son of Farooq Ahmad Akhoon along with two of his associates Mohsin Mushtaq and Nassir Darzi were killed in encounter with forces in outskirts of Binner village of Baramulla yesterday.
The authorities imposed restrictions in many areas of Baramulla today to maintain law and order and foil protests.
However, defying restrictions, thousands of people assembled near Ziyarat Syed Janbaz Wali at Khanpora and participated in funeral prayers of Suhaib amid chanting of pro freedom, pro-Islamic and anti India slogans.
The body of the militant was later laid to rest at local martyrs’ graveyard at Khanpora.
In Old town Baramulla, thousands of people marched with bodies of Mohsin Mushtaq and Nassir Darzi amid pro-freedom and anti India slogans and participated in the funeral prayers of the deceased militants at old Eid Gah Baramulla.
The bodies of militants were laid to rest at martyrs’ graveyard old town.
The complete shutdown was observed in Baramulla, Khanpora and its adjacent areas to protest the killing of three local militants.
Journalists were not allowed to cover the funerals of deceased militants.
The police, paramilitary and army men had sealed all roads leading towards Khanpora and Old town areas with concertina wires and armoured vehicles.
Several checkpoints were set up in the district to restrict movement of vehicles and people into the Baramulla town.
Clashes between forces and angry youth were reported at Khanpora and cement bridge of Baramulla. The youth hurled stones on the forces, who in turn resorted to teargas shelling to disperse them.
Suhaib Akhoon was the third militant from Khanpora area of Baramulla town to be killed in gunfight with forces since August 2017.
Earlier, Javed Ahmad Dar, a Lashkar-e-Toiba militant and a friend of Suhaib was killed along with two of his associates in a gunfight at Amargarh area of Sopore, in August 2017.
Javed too was a resident of Khanpora Baramulla.
Akeel Ahmad Sofi, a close friend of Suhaib from Khanpora, was also killed during a gunfight with forces in October 2018 at Athoora Kreeri.
Police sources said all three militants Suhaib, Mohsin and Nisaar were friends and joined militant ranks in 2017.
SUHAIB AKHOON
Suhaib had left his studies and joined militancy on November 13, 2017.
“He was pursuing Bachelor's of Arts at Government Degree College Baramulla and during his studies, he was harassed by forces many a times. On November 13, 2017 Suhaib and father went to Srinagar on call of officials from Cargo Srinagar but Suhaib went missing and joined militants. It was his own choice,” said a cousin of Suhaib.
Baramulla police, however, refuted the allegations of harassment.
The Akhoon family in a video message had appealed Suhaib to return home and give up militancy.
A top police source said that Suhaib was a Pakistan trained militant and had travelled to Pakistan through Wagah border on passport for arms training.
He is survived by parents, two brothers and one sister.
MOHSIN MUSHTAQ BHAT
Mohsin Mushtaq son of a Masjid Imam had joined militant ranks on November 11, 2017.
Family of Mohsin said he wasn't forced by anybody to join the militants.
“He joined militant on his own. He was working at Jamkash Vehicleades. We never stopped him from joining the mission. He was never harassed by the police. He chose the path of Allah and he achieved martyrdom. It was his own choice,” said Mohsin’s father Mushtaq Ahmad.
A resident of Qazi Hamam area of old Town Baramulla, Mohsin was a close friend of Suhaib.
He is survived by two brother, sister and parents.
NASSIR DARZI
A resident of Jamia Mohalla of Old Town Baramulla, Nassir was working as a painter and often used to sell products on a handcart in Baramulla.
Nassir, according to a police official joined militant ranks on December, 2, 2017.
He is survived by a younger brother and two sisters.