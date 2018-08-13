Thought BJP leader had more courage: Mehbooba on Gupta's U-turn on Article 35-A

Yawar HussainSrinagar:
A day after Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker, Rajesh Gupta sought an apology from Peoples Democratic Party president, Mehbooba Mufti, she in her reply said that she was disappointed by the manner in which the statement in support of Article 35-A was hastily disowned by him.
She said that she thought the former ally Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had more courage to go beyond the politics and party lines in defending the Article 35-A of the Indian constitution detailing the state subject law.
In a Tweet, Mehbooba wrote, “Disappointed by the manner in which this particular statement about Article 35-A was hastily disowned. More so, because for the first time it seemed like they had the courage to go beyond considerations of political expediency and party lines.”
Earlier on Saturday Mehbooba had thanked the two BJP lawmakers including Gupta for speaking in support of the continuation of Article 35-A which the latter's party has been vehemently opposing.
Following Mehbooba's appreciation, Gupta while disowning any statement regarding his support to Article 35-A said, “I am a nationalistic person and will never utter a single word against the interests of the state or the nation.”
He said that he has never ever even thought of going against the party line and asked that how he can question the very basic ideology of the party and never supported the Article 35-A.
Gupta said that BJP will also take the matter into the notice of Speaker of J&K Assembly for the reason that one MLA (Mehbooba) has deliberately tried to tarnish the image of another MLA.
He alleged that this is the result of ‘dirty politics’ played by the former CM, which will be taken very seriously by the party.
On Sunday, BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta told media persons the statement of another party legislator Gagan Bhagat in support of Article 35-A was a mistake on his part which will be corrected soon.
He said at times, some of the leaders and workers of the party aren't well versed with the party's policy and stand on certain issues.
"The statement will soon be corrected," he said.
On Sunday, Bhagat had left the party red-faced after he came out in support of Article 35-A prompting a tweet from Mehbooba Mufti to thank him and his colleague Rajesh Gupta.
Bhagat had told media persons that Jammuites will pick up guns and pelt stones if the Article 35-A is scrapped in the state.
BJP Chief Spokesperson Sunil Sethi said it was sad that Mehbooba had belittled the self-esteem of an elected representative.
He said the false and defamatory comments of former CM are unwanted and out of the league and she must apologize for the same, unconditionally.
Sethi said that the former CM must acknowledge her mistake in writing, otherwise, BJP can proceed to file a defamatory suit against her.
He also said that the party's disciplinary committee has already taken notice of the issue of MLA Dr Gagan Bhagat and referred to the Party President for further action.
yawarhussainn@gmail.com