Those talking about autonomy enemies of Kashmir: Rasheed

Handwara:
AIP president and former MLA Langate, Engineer Shiekh, Abdul Rasheed on Friday said that “those talking about autonomy were enemies of Kashmir.”
In a statement issued here, AIP spokesperson said that hundreds of people hailing from all walks of life participated in seminar organized by AIP at Handwara to pay homage to the martyrs of 25th January 1990 Handwara massacre. On the occasion rich tribute were paid to those who were killed by men in uniform 28 years ago and people took a pledge that they will not compromise the huge sacrifices and will not surrender before New Delhi’s might.
Prominent social and religious scholar Manzoor Ahmad Kirmani asked leadership to introspect why Kashmir resolution is still a distant dream. Journalist and member of civil society, Javid Zargar appealed for unity among masses and added that leaders needed to be made accountable. Shabir Rather said that Handwara massacre is like a blot on India’s face.
Speaking on the occasion, Rasheed said “though we are all pained for not getting the justice but every colonial power has been using the methodology of denying justice to victims, humiliating them and justifying their sufferings,” he said. “While New Delhi had nothing to offer but Kashmiris cannot surrender their legitimate rights. Those always in search of opportunity to harm, humiliate and insult Kashmiris have been given free hand and all these incidents add the perception on the ground that Kashmiris and Indians are like north poles South Pole.” Rasheed said, “Why should Kashmiris reconcile if from security agencies to intelligence agencies and from goons to fringe and radical elements have been getting liberty since decades to throw their venom against Kashmiris.”
Parents hail Governor for responding to child’s plea
JAMMU: Father of 10-year-old boy has thanked Governor, Satya Pal Malik for responding to handwritten letter, penned down by a complaining about the power disruptions in the area.
Tweeted out by Kid’s father, Tasaduq Hussain enclosed with the handwritten letter and a note went viral and is shared widely on Twitter.
“Thank you Jammu and Kashmir Governor for acting on my son Haseef’s innocent letter and intervening to ensure Zakura gets power as per schedule,” wrote the father on Twitter.
After receiving the letter, the Governor directed Kashmir’s Power Development Department (PDD) to take immediate action and set things right in the locality.