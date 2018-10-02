About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Those killing Kashmiris have no right to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti: MLA Er. Rasheed

Published at October 02, 2018 03:52 PM 0Comment(s)939views


Those killing Kashmiris have no right to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti: MLA Er. Rasheed

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Taking a jibe at politicians celebrating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Awami Itihad Party (AIP) president and MLA Langate Er. Rasheed said “Gandhi’s philosophy has been taken over by Hitler’s mindset.”

In a statement issued to press, Rasheed said that those paying tributes to Gandhi are just playing with the words and have no more interest in Gandhi’s ideology of non violence.     

“May PM Narindra Modi answer before paying tributes to Gandhi, why his forces have been given license to kill Kashmiris only for seeking a peaceful resolution to Kashmir dispute,” the statement read. 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top