Those killing Kashmiris have no right to celebrate Gandhi Jayanti: MLA Er. Rasheed

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Taking a jibe at politicians celebrating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Awami Itihad Party (AIP) president and MLA Langate Er. Rasheed said “Gandhi’s philosophy has been taken over by Hitler’s mindset.”
In a statement issued to press, Rasheed said that those paying tributes to Gandhi are just playing with the words and have no more interest in Gandhi’s ideology of non violence.
“May PM Narindra Modi answer before paying tributes to Gandhi, why his forces have been given license to kill Kashmiris only for seeking a peaceful resolution to Kashmir dispute,” the statement read.