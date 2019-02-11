Those fighting for fundamental rights labeled as terrorists: Geelani

Srinagar:
Paying tributes to five militants killed in Kellam Kulgam, chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G), Syed Ali Geelani on Sunday said that “no day passes without a youth being killed by the government forces.”
In a statement issue here, Geelani said that “those fighting for their basic and fundamental rights are tagged as terrorists and gunned down day in and day out.” “Since the past three decades, our nation while nourishing freedom movement and demanding their right to self-determination, has presented huge sacrifices, however New Delhi with its military might, killed thousands of people.”
Hurriyat chairman said that we are a peaceful nation and added that frequent incidents of encounters resulting in the killing of a youth, is a matter of serious concern for our nation.
Hurriyat chairman said "these ultimate sacrifices have made our movement so precious that nobody can ever think of any compromise or betrayal. He said that Delhi rulers and their local henchmen should bear it in mind that muscular approach can never force a nation to submission and an unending killing spree and fear psychoses cannot lease for them ever."
Meanwhile, Geelani while reiterating the demand for the return of mortal remains of both Mohammad Maqbool Bhat and Mohamad Afzal Guru, said that today on his 6th-anniversary prayer ceremony was organized to pay tribute to our hero, however, state authorities laid curbs, restrictions and arrested hundreds of political activists. We strongly condemn police action and it is sheer bullying and highhandedness, he said.