Those encouraging people to defy highway ban should shun their PSOs, Govt vehicles: Faesal

April 11, 2019 |

IAS turned politician and chief of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement, Shah Faesal on Wednesday said that those encouraging people to defy highway ban—should leave their PSOs, government vehicles at home and then cross the concertina wire.

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM) chairman Shah Faesal said in a Facebook post, “On defying the highway traffic ban by holding symbolic protests we have a slightly different take.” “We planned a protest at least three times but I couldn't convince myself to do it,” he said.

Faesal said, “Protesting with PSOs and government vehicles behind us, and yelling at the local traffic-cops without looking at the center-backed, uncaring soldier, I thought it would be a gimmick. My heart didn't allow me to try the old deception.” He said that we don’t believe in gimmickry. “So we decided to approach the Court and will fight it out at many levels, official and unofficial,” JKPM chairman said.

“Those who are encouraging civilians to defy the ban should first leave their PSOs and bullet-proof vehicles at home and then cross the concertina wire,” he added. Faesal said that people have become smart now. Kashmir can’t be fooled anymore,” he said.

