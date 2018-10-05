Those claiming to be fighting for honour trying to divide people: BJP

ULB polls to empower people: Priya Sethi
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 04:
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) J&K spokesperson, former minister & MLA Priya Sethi on Thursday said those claiming to be fighting for the Swabhiman (Honour) are trying to divide the state on the regional, communal and caste basis .
According to a local news gathering agency, KNS, Sethi while addressing people during campaigning in favour of BJP candidates in different wards of Jammu East, claimed that her party “in true sense is working to upkeep the dignity, honour and respect of people of all three regions of Jammu and Kashmir”.
“It's towards this end that BJP gave this state an accountable and transparent government which was sensitive to people's issues.”
Sethi said those politicians who have lost their grounds and are trying to gain some foothold by exploiting the sentiments of people are out to sabotage ongoing developmental processes.
She claimed it is the BJP “which is working towards strengthening Swabhiman (Honour) of not only Dogras only but also of Kashmiris, Ladakhis, Paharis, Gujjars, Bakerwals and all other irrespective of their cast, creed, region or religion”.
“This is the reason BJP is making inroads in Kashmir, Kargil and other areas. This is people's faith in BJP and its leadership and because of policies of party that more and more people are joining BJP and strengthening it. Unlike Congress, NC or PDP we don't encourage dynastic rules and neither do we do politics of hatred and divide,” she added.
Sethi urged people to vote for their candidates to strengthen Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and send right minded people into the Corporation. “The ongoing local body elections and proposed panchayat elections are part of that process which will give people their right to be elected to the democratic institutions, work for their own wards, panchayat and villages, plan their own developments and live and honourable and dignified life.”
She said certain corrupt leaders who when in power should have raised voice in favour of “holding elections are today feeling ashamed for not having set rolling a democratic canvassing and are canvassing with their head hung in shame.”