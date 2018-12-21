Those changing loyalties polluting JK’s political spectrum: Rasheed

Bandipora:
Appealing people to support AIP as a vibrant alternative to traditional main stream parties, AIP President Engineer Shiekh Abdul Rasheed on Wednesday asked politicians to respect values and morality and show some consistency toward Kashmiris.
Addressing a function organized to welcome respectable citizens and people from different walks of life in party at Bandipora, Rasheed said “While credibility of regional parties is already facing huge challenges, changing loyalties from one party to another has raised more question marks on the intentions and sincerity of main stream politicians.” “On one side NC and PDP have achieved nothing since past 25 years except diluting Kashmir cause and becoming rubber stamps of New Delhi and now by shifting loyalties to other side most of these opportunists have further eroded the faith of masses in main stream leaders.” Rasheed added under such circumstances there is a desperate need to fill the political vacuum by supporting those forces who should not be working under any influence of New Delhi or someone else and AIP is the only emerging option which has over the years pleaded agenda of right to self-determination, good governance, end to VIP culture and preserving the unique identity of Jammu & Kashmir. He said that party doesn’t have any hidden agenda. Rasheed appealed masses to reject traditional and opportunist forces and fulfill their duties by supporting saner voices and encouraging them to strengthen and join AIP. On the occasion senior party leader Prince Parvez said that time is ripe for Kashmiris to give AIP a chance so that their sentiments and sacrifices are represented the way they deserve to be represented. Er. Rasheed also visited protesting employees of Athwatoo power project, who are on indefinite strike since last 24 days and assured them of highlighting their genuine grievances with the concerned authorities.