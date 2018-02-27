About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Thirty one employees suspended for unauthorized absence in Budgam

Published at February 27, 2018 06:24 PM


Rising Kashmir News

Budgam
Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Budgam led team  Tuesday suspended 31 employees of various departments in the district who were found absent from duty.
 
On directions of District Development Commissioner (DDC) Budgam Mohammad Harun Malik, a team of officials led by ADC Budgam Mohammad Farooq Dar conducted surprise visits of offices of various government departments and found 31 employees absent from their duties unauthorizedly. 
 
Subsequently the employees were immediately put under suspension.
 
The suspended employees include 10 from PDD, 6 from Assistant Commissioner Development office, 4 from BDO office, 3 from PHE, 3 from office of the Chief Education officer Budgam, 2 from CAPD, 1 from Fisheries, 1 from Sheep Husbandry department.
 
Stressing on the punctuality in government offices, ADC said that strict action would be taken against the employees for remaining absent from their duties.

He said that strict orders have been issued by the DDC office to all the government employees to maintain punctuality and no carelessness towards their duties would be entertained.

Tehsildar Budgam and Tehsildar Headquarter were also part of today’s team led by ADC.
