Third phase of ULB polls today

56 wards in Jammu, 40 in Kashmir going to polls
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 12:
The third phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) would be held in Jammu and Kashmir amidst tight security measures on Saturday.
Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, Shaleen Kabra said voting would take place at 300 polling stations across the State tomorrow in the third phase of ULB polls.
The polling time, he said, would be from 6 am to 4 pm.
Kabra said 365 candidates are in the fray for 96 wards of 8 Urban Local Bodies for the 3rd Phase comprising a total electorate of 193990 electors.
He said additional poll staff has been deployed at polling stations with large number of electors.
Of the 40 wards going to polls in Valley tomorrow, 20 fall in Srinagar downtown area where the voter turnout has been generally low.
The wards in downtown city going to polls are Khanqah-e-Mualla, Maharajgunj, Jamia Masjid, Makhdoom Sahib, Khwaja Bazaar, Aqilmir Khanyar, Rozabal, Daulatabad, Islamyarbal, Nawab Bazaar, Nawa Kadal, Safakadal, Rathpora, Edigah, Palpora and Tarabal.
Ten other wards in the civil lines area of the city, where polling will be held on Saturday, are Lal Chowk, Rajbagh, Ikhrajpora, Mehjoor Nagar, Natipora, Chanapora, Budshah Nagar, Baghat Barzulla, Hyderpora and Rawalpora.
Although 207 wards in the state were scheduled to go to polls in the third phase, polling will be held only in 96 wards -- 56 in Samba district in Jammu division and 40 in the Valley.
While results for 49 wards in the Valley were declared uncontested at the completion of the nomination process on 3 October, there were no nominations filed for 62 wards -- mostly falling in Pulwama and Anantnag district of south Kashmir.
A thick security blanket has been thrown around the polling stations, while forces are carrying out area domination exercises over the past couple of days for ensuring incident-free election, the officials said.
The National Conference, the PDP and the CPI(M) have boycotted the polls due to the legal challenge to Article 35-A of the Constitution in the Supreme Court.
The voter turnout in the first two phases of the civic polls in the Valley has been low. While 8.3 per cent of the electorate turned up to vote in the 83 wards in the first phase on 8 October, the poll percentage fell to an abysmal 3.4 per cent in the second phase held on October 10.
At least 16 candidates of BJP are in the fray in third phase of ULB polls.
Out of 16 candidates, one female candidate would contest from Chanapora ward of Srinagar.
The remaining BJP candidates would be contesting elections from Srinagar ward numbers 38, 41, 45, 6, 8, 9, 11,13, 46, 48, 49, 51 to 53, 42 and ward number 15.
The areas from which BJP candidates are contesting include Khanqah-e-Maula, Makhdhoom sahib, Daulata Bagh, Lalchowk, Mehjoor Nagar, Barzulla Bagat, Nawakadal, Safakadal, Eidgah, Khawajabazar, Hyderpora areas of Srinagar district.
Sixteen candidates of Congress are also in the fray tomorrow.
The Congress candidates would be contesting from Amira Kadal, Khanyar and Eidgah wards of Srinagar.