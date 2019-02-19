Third Gender: HC directs Govt to file latest status report

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has directed government to file latest status report regarding the compliance of the directions made by the Supreme Court wherein the transgender people were declared “third gender.”
The division bench comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Sanjeev Kumar while hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) with regard to transgenders, granted four weeks time to government to file latest status report on the issue.
The direction came after the petitioner counsel submitted grievances that the respondents have not implemented the pending directions of the Supreme Court in National Legal Services Authority v. Union of India and others reported as 2014 (5) SCC 438.
Court directed the Secretary, Social Welfare Department (SWD), J&K, to convene a meeting with the petitioners or their representative on 20th February 2019 at 12:00 noon.
“In case the petitioners or their representative are unable to travel to Jammu, the Secretary, SWD, J&K, shall facilitate the meeting through Skype / Video Conferencing or any other electronic mode,”the bench remarked.
The direction was passed after, the Court was informed that Secretary to Government, SWD has been nominated as Chairman and is presiding over the meeting.
In previous hearing, Court had granted time to state government to place on record the finalization of policy regarding transgenders.
“However, such effort was aborted on account of inability of petitioners to travel to Jammu for the meeting on account of delayed receipt of the information and also the barriers on account of weather,” Court noted in the order. The Court listed the matter on 13 March 2019.
On 15 April 2014, the Supreme Court of India gave a landmark judgement by declaring transgender people as “third gender”,in a case National Legal Services Authority v. Union of India and others, which affirms that the fundamental rights granted under the Constitution of India will be equally applicable to transgender people, and gave them the right to self-identification of their gender as male, female or third-gender.
“Hijras, Eunuchs, apart from binary gender, be treated as “third gender” for the purpose of safeguarding their rights under Part III of our Constitution and the laws made by the Parliament and the State Legislature,” reads the order passed by SC.
“Centre and State Governments are directed to grant legal recognition of their gender identity such as male, female or as third gender,” the judgement reads.
SC had also directed the Centre and the State governments to take steps to treat them as socially and educationally backward classes of citizens and extend all kinds of reservation in cases of admission in educational institutions and for public appointments.