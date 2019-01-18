Third Front formation announcement in a fortnight: Yaseen

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Jan 17:
Amid reports about formation of a Third Front in the State ahead of the Assembly elections, Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) President Mohammad Hakim Yaseen Thursday said an announcement in this regard would be made in a fortnight.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Yaseen said certain like-minded leaders from two traditional parties of the Valley have met him in last few weeks and deliberations are on for forming a Third Front.
“These leaders are friends for a long time. We shared political beliefs on the Third Front,” he said adding Kashmir needs another option to solve many of its pressing issues including the pivotal issue of Kashmir itself.
“We are ascertaining who can be included in our Third Front. We do not wish to include those, who haven’t done any work for the public. We want people with credibility,” he said.
Yaseen, who was a minister in Mufti Sayeed led PDP-Congress government, has reportedly met senior PDP leader Dilawar Mir to discuss formation of the Third Front.
Sources said Mir along with few other PDP leaders including Syed Altaf Bukhari and Mohammad Ashraf Mir have been “plotting” another wave of rebellion in the PDP, which has already lost three of its former cabinet ministers and two former MLAs.
Democratic Party Nationalist (DPN) president and former minister, Ghulam Hassan Mir said the space for an alternate front in the State is still wide open.
“I cannot say that a new party is coming up but leaders come to meet me in this regard,” he said adding the PDP’s failed mandate as opposition to National Conference has again created a space for the emergence of a new front.
“PDP became just like NC. Therefore, just like PDP was created following a demand from the people, a Third Front could emerge as an alternative to the PDP,” Mir said.
He said no party can claim to solve the Kashmir issue but an alternative is required to take Kashmir out from the present mess created by the traditional parties.
“The traditionalism prevalent in the J&K politics has led to people yearning for change,” Mir said.
Communist Party of India (M) state secretary Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami said they would support a group of people or a party, who come up with policies in tune with the aspirations of the people in the State.
“There have been groups of people coming together in the State earlier also. Parties have formed coalitions,” Tarigami said.
He said the question is not about parties or people coming together to be in power. “For me it is not the coming together of leaders but policies which can form a new front.”
“PDP, NC and Congress have been in power. They need to be asked what they have done,” Tarigami said.
On his meeting with some PDP leaders, Tarigami said he meets different party leaders as Kashmir society is closely knit.
