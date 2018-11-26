Dear Editor,
This is regarding the reports on Third Front and recent political developments in the state. The non-state parties like BJP want multiple fronts in Kashmir so that no regional party will get clear majority in elections. Earlier BJP had supported the call for Hindu chief minister in the Muslim majority state. If BJP had majority of seats they would not have wasted a minute in carrying out their plans. Third Front will be political suicide for Kashmir. People of Kashmir know the reason why some independent legislators do not join the mainstream parties. Instead of fighting elections separately, regional parties must form a pre-poll alliance. National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party are under obligation to save Kashmir from further deterioration. They must join hands in future elections and all Third Front conspiracies which are aimed at divide and rule policy in Kashmir must be defeated by tooth and nail. Once they get the majority, the government must weed out the communal bases in the state and ban these organizations.
Arshad Nabi