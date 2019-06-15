Thinking of Statistics in Jammu and Kashmir

June 15, 2019 | Altaf Hussain Haji

The numerical data relating to an aggregate of individual, the science of collection, analysing and interpreting such data is called Statistics. Generally, the term ‘statistics’ means quantitative and qualitative, aggregated and representative information, characterizing a collective phenomenon in a considered population. Statistics are numerical data but not a group of individual data. A significant factor of statistics is to find characteristics from the group as the aggregate of data.

In ancient times, in order to protect nationals, secure foods, and manage a country, basic information for drafting and taxation was needed. There were records remaining from ancient times that surveyed the population or agricultural areas. In and after modern times, it has become important not only for the government but also for its citizens to objectively capture social, economic and environmental situations. Thus, the government conducted a survey on the population, land, crops, health, schools, employment, expenditures, prices, and industrial structures. The purpose of statistics is to objectively and accurately grasp the current situation.

We know that in the state of Jammu and Kashmir the statistics is taught from higher secondary level as a separate subject. The university of Kashmir, University of Jammu and Sheri Kashmir University of Agriculture and science technology Srinagar and Jammu also have separate department for Statistics for offering postgraduate degrees even higher qualification including research and some other diploma course. The statistics is also taught at graduate level as a separate subject in general course and optional paper in many other graduate and post graduate course. In general statistics is taught in Jammu and Kashmir at every level of education. There are large number of students, scholars and experts of statistics but the value of statistics as a career option still remains unexplored. As we know that Statistics has many important and in need uses such as to make predication, forecasting future demand, forming polices like a production schedule, solve complex problems, decision of polices and implementation etc.

In other way also, the response of household or an individual of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of the quality of data is found to be very poor. This is due to lack of public awareness. People are not serious about statistics whenever approached by various statistical organisations. They show reluctance or under report or over report to provide data or even refused to provide information. For instance, in respect of consumer expenditure surveys the household over report the data while approached for income or other factors they under report the data. For the sake of quality assurance, the public should be made well aware about the importance of data they provided by them and their role in planning and policy formulation of the nation

Statistics have made our society better as seen with the history. There are so many examples which effectively use of statistics in economy, society, nature for development, insurance, etc. Statistics played also a huge and significant role in medicine.

Now the question arises what is the contribution of statistics of students, scholars and exports towards the state, nation and overall wellbeing for people? There is lot of scope of statistics everywhere and in every field. In Jammu and Kashmir, the education on statistics is far better nowadays but there is a draught of statistician in government setup at every level which hampered the growth, development and wellbeing of the departments.

In my experience of two decades, working in National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) now called National Statistical Office (NSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme implementation, government of India and is one of central government office in Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir. It has been seen that the students of statistics in Jammu and Kashmir have lack of counselling and other important technical guidance. The students, scholars only think of getting a job in teaching only and no one is thinking to become a better administrator, better manager, better engineer and better statisticians.

In celebration of 12th Statistics day, 2018 with a theme“ Quality Assurance in Official Statistics” at University of Kashmir, the department of Statistics, University of Kashmir in Association with National Sample Survey office (NSSO) involved students of Statistics and Economics with the aim to aware them about the role of statistics in day to day life and statistics of the government. Most of the post graduate students are not aware its scope and importance. They only think it is a subject which has least scope and future career. This is due to the lack of awareness from teachers, scholars and other sources from government and non-government organisation towards students.

For the last twenty years in Jammu and Kashmir not a single candidate of statistics is able to qualify graduate level examination conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) for Subordinate Statistical Service for regular job in NSO. The same situation is for other competitive examination conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other national level setup and state level setup of examination for valuable job in government. The students, scholars and teachers who know better statistics and think to contribute towards state or nation for its growth, development and wellbeing have to come out with better options other than teaching in education only. I also got the exposure from my university teachers regarding scope in statistics at national level beside the teaching profession. At the time of joining as probationer of Indian Statistical Service (ISS) I did not know the value of job and the type of working in central government.

The scope of statistics is understood, studied and practiced today and it extends to the whole gamut of natural and social sciences, engineering technology, management, economic affairs, art and literature. Now-a-days statistics has a greater scope and the job opportunities. There are various job avenues in statistics starting from lower position to higher position in public and private sectors as compared to other subjects. The various positions and jobs that are available for central and state governments, private establishments, industries etc include Research officers, Statistical officers, Statistical investigators, Field investigators, System analyst, Console operators, Computer operators, Programmer officers, Data entry operators ,Teacher from school level to higher level, researchers, Managers ,Executes, Administrators from Assistant Director up to Director General or secretary to government of India etc.

The importance of the statistical science is increasing in almost all spheres of knowledge, e.g. gastronomy, biology, meteorology, demography, economics and mathematics. Economic planning without statistics is bound to be baseless.

Statistics serve in administration, and facilitate the work of formulation of new policies. Financial institutions and investors utilise statistical data to summaries the past experience. Statistics are also helpful to an auditor, when he uses sampling techniques or test checking to audit the accounts of his client.

Nowadays, national policy makers need statistics to help them identify areas where policies need to be developed such as ; monitoring trends, for more in-depth analysis that will lead to policy reform, for monitoring policy implementation and for evaluating whether the policy reforms worked and why. Better, more relevant and timelier statistics lead to efficient, more evidence-based policies that are more likely to achieve national development goals. Citizens of countries need statistics to help hold policy makers accountable, as well as for information about the society in which they live, and businesses need to make evidence-based business decisions.

Statistics also help citizens advocate for change, often through civil society groups. Official statistics are expected to provide an objective perspective, to enable public scrutiny of government actions and accountability to the public. However, it is not only policy makers and citizens who constitute the demand for statistics. The production of statistics faces further demands, often competing, that will influence the pattern of production and the priorities of national producers and users. These include demands by international organizations for their own programme design and monitoring needs, as well as for advocacy and for global and regional monitoring.

